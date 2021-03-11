Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €82.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) received a €82.00 ($96.47) target price from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.81% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €74.09 ($87.17).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

BMW traded up €1.75 ($2.06) during trading on Thursday, reaching €81.34 ($95.69). 2,054,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 1 year high of €77.31 ($90.95).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.