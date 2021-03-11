Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Stock Position Decreased by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Baxter International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,874,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $633,249,000 after purchasing an additional 266,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Baxter International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,430,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $355,504,000 after purchasing an additional 61,090 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Baxter International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,102,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $329,199,000 after purchasing an additional 62,795 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Baxter International by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,505,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $201,046,000 after purchasing an additional 401,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Baxter International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,356,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $189,485,000 after purchasing an additional 30,347 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAX stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $77.45. 5,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,845,720. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $95.19. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.07 and a 200-day moving average of $79.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

BAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.31.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

