Barclays Upgrades Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) to Overweight

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

TMSNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded Temenos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Temenos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Temenos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

TMSNY stock opened at $142.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.79. Temenos has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.46.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

