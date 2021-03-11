Barclays PLC Sells 464,915 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 464,915 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $23,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lazard by 50.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 58,375 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 51.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 814,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,921,000 after acquiring an additional 277,701 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lazard by 4.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 11.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Lazard by 65.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZ stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $39.57. 3,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,817. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average of $38.11. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.94.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.89 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Argus upped their price objective on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Lazard in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lazard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

