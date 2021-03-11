Barclays PLC Increases Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,013 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of IQVIA worth $30,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 51,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,832 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 7.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 28.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in IQVIA by 74.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their price target on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.67.

IQV traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $187.80. The company had a trading volume of 917,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,868. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.70. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.79 and a 12-month high of $199.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

