Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,033 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in GSX Techedu were worth $33,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,562,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773,586 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,534,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 2,642.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,045,000 after acquiring an additional 783,452 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 15,655.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 756,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,911,000 after acquiring an additional 751,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,625,000 after acquiring an additional 655,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

GSX stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.50. 5,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,459,947. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $149.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of -226.15 and a beta of -0.50.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GSX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered GSX Techedu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. GSX Techedu has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $68.63.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

