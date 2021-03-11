Barclays PLC Boosts Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,610 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $21,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,995,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,997,000 after buying an additional 575,561 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.5% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,615,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,736,000 after acquiring an additional 270,353 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,196,000 after acquiring an additional 618,617 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 490,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,841,000 after buying an additional 22,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,722,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.11.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,268. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.51 and a 12 month high of $292.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

