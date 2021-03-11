Barclays Increases CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $140.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barclays from $113.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRSP. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JMP Securities started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $91.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.63 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.94.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CRSP opened at $125.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.54 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $5,635,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $2,845,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,919,702.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,699 shares of company stock valued at $27,519,285. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,456,000 after buying an additional 139,156 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,684,000 after buying an additional 143,504 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,187,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,988,000 after purchasing an additional 227,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.