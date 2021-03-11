Barclays Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a £100 Price Target

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) received a £100 ($130.65) price target from investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.23% from the stock’s previous close.

AZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,639.41 ($112.87).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 7,131 ($93.17) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £93.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,324.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,887.35. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 12 month high of £101.20 ($132.22).

In other news, insider Nazneen Rahman purchased 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

