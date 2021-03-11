Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 246 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,688 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 26,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 110,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,657,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,544,554. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,293 shares of company stock valued at $10,437,941. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH stock traded up $6.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $356.77. 153,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,522,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $335.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.25. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

