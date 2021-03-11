Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Decreases Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 704,811 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,759 shares during the quarter. The Bank of Nova Scotia comprises approximately 4.0% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $38,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNS. CIBC raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

NYSE:BNS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.07. 110,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $62.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.13.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.7133 dividend. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 70.93%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

