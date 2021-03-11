Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 912,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,863 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial comprises 1.7% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $16,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.43. 216,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,593,382. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.76. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $21.72.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on MFC. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

