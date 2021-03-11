Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bank Financial

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$121.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of C$113.00. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s current price.

BMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$106.50 to C$112.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$94.07 to C$108.66 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$111.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$111.96.

Get Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) alerts:

TSE:BMO opened at C$108.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$70.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.19. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$55.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$100.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$91.02.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.