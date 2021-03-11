Bank of America Lowers Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) to Underperform

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.81% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Univar Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $20.23 on Monday. Univar Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $22.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 112.40, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares in the company, valued at $821,312.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 903.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

