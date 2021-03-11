Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Signify Health stock opened at $28.80 on Monday. Signify Health has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $40.79.

Get Signify Health alerts:

In other Signify Health news, CAO Laurence Michael Orton purchased 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Pierre purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $316,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 772,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,549,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 33,300 shares of company stock worth $799,200 in the last quarter.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.