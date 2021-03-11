BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

BancorpSouth Bank has increased its dividend payment by 40.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. BancorpSouth Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BancorpSouth Bank to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

Shares of NYSE BXS opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. BancorpSouth Bank has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average of $25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BancorpSouth Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

