Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Up 7.8%

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)’s share price shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.76. 475,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 406,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBAR. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Santander downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $563.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 111,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 62,800 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 291,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 30,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.