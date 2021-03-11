Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Update

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 293.3% from the February 11th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banca Mediolanum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Banca Mediolanum stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Banca Mediolanum has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $9.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

