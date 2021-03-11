Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Update

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 293.3% from the February 11th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banca Mediolanum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Banca Mediolanum stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Banca Mediolanum has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $9.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

