Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Banc of California has decreased its dividend by 53.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Banc of California has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banc of California to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

BANC stock opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -110.21, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.34 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BANC. TheStreet raised shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Banc of California presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

