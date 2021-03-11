Banano (BAN) Hits Market Cap of $21.55 Million

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Banano has a total market capitalization of $21.55 million and approximately $518,273.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Banano has traded up 204.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Banano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $281.97 or 0.00501942 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00066462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00052350 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.72 or 0.00729365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00052607 BTC.

Banano Profile

BAN is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,454,096 coins and its circulating supply is 1,204,240,212 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

