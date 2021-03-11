Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Lifted to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.91% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

NYSE BCSF opened at $14.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.68 million, a P/E ratio of -36.29 and a beta of 1.64. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 11.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

