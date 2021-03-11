BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.56

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.56 and traded as high as $7.00. BAE Systems shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 303,177 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BAE Systems stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,586 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

