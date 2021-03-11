Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.95

Shares of Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$43.95 and last traded at C$43.60, with a volume of 16216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.73.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Badger Daylighting from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$39.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.48. The firm has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 38.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Badger Daylighting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

Badger Daylighting Company Profile (TSE:BAD)

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

