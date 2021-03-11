Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter.

BW traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,664. The stock has a market cap of $373.42 million, a PE ratio of -58.58 and a beta of 2.77. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.95.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 17,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,053.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 53.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

