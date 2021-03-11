BaaSid Market Cap Hits $3.16 Million (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One BaaSid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BaaSid has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. BaaSid has a total market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $122,474.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00052465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.69 or 0.00704343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00066487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00027413 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00036920 BTC.

BaaSid Token Profile

BaaSid is a token. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,000,000 tokens. BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info . The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BaaSid

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

