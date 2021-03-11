B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 204.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $140.00 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $140.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.88.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.