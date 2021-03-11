B. Riley Raises Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Price Target to $42.00

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $27.25 to $42.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.54.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $39.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $433.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.46. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $40.90.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $80,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Vogel acquired 8,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $149,994.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,044.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $16,150,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

