B. Riley Boosts Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Price Target to $42.00

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $27.25 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EGLE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.54.

EGLE stock opened at $35.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $388.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.46. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.00.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. Research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel acquired 8,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $149,994.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $80,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 24,528 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 105,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Finally, Entrust Global Partners L L C acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $756,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

