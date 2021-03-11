Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Trading 7.6% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)’s stock price was up 7.6% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $20.62 and last traded at $20.42. Approximately 399,307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 553,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.97.

The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVID shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Impactive Capital LP increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,881,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,908,000 after acquiring an additional 108,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,535,000 after purchasing an additional 276,694 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,505,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after buying an additional 818,716 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $6,097,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 16.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 552,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 79,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $851.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.31.

About Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

