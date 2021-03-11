Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.17%.

NASDAQ AVID traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $19.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,885. The firm has a market cap of $851.89 million, a PE ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $24.47.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

