Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.31%.

CDMO stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,815,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,091. Avid Bioservices has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $22.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $908.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.10 and a beta of 2.36.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Read More: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.