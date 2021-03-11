Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6,944.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVY stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $185.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,410. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.74. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $185.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

