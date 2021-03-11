AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.28, but opened at $17.10. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 464,189 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AVEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $408.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

