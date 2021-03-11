Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO) Trading Up 1.7%

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO)’s share price was up 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 144,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 414,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalon GloboCare by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 71,352 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalon GloboCare during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Avalon GloboCare by 316.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 42,845 shares in the last quarter. 3.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical related consulting services, including research studies, executive education, daily online executive briefings, tailored expert advisory services, and consulting and management services in the areas of immunotherapy and second opinion/referral services.

