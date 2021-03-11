Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Announces $0.93 Quarterly Dividend

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.93 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Automatic Data Processing has raised its dividend payment by 56.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. Automatic Data Processing has a dividend payout ratio of 62.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to earn $6.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $180.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $183.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.19. The firm has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

