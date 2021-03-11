AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AudioEye Inc. engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing. It focuses on creating voice driven technologies to enhance the mobility, usability, and accessibility of the Internet based content in the United States. The company develops patented, Internet content publication, and distribution software that enables conversion of any media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on any Internet connected device. It offers Audio Internet (R), a software as a service technology platform to Internet and mobile publishers, developers, owners, and operators. AudioEye Inc. is based in Tucson, Arizona. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on AudioEye from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of AEYE opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. AudioEye has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $284.10 million, a P/E ratio of -43.84 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEYE. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,941,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at $1,797,000. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth $1,688,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

