Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Raised to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has $99.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered Atmos Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.64.

ATO opened at $90.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.07. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $77.92 and a 52 week high of $111.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

