Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AY. Raymond James raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.40.

AY opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.91. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.41%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 965,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,617,000 after purchasing an additional 99,713 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

