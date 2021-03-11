Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Truist

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Truist from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI opened at $24.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $25.24.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 602.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 130.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 83.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 60,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 8,258.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 100,756 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

