AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC raised AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $49.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $129.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

