Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,656 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.45% of Astec Industries worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Astec Industries by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Astec Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Astec Industries by 15.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

ASTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 122.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.12 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

