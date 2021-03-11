ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading 7.4% Higher

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)’s stock price rose 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $543.21 and last traded at $539.52. Approximately 1,239,645 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 930,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $502.19.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $219.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $562.08 and its 200-day moving average is $454.57.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in ASML by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in ASML by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in ASML by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in ASML by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

