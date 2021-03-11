ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust trimmed its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. ASML makes up approximately 1.5% of Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 1,410.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of ASML by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,860,000. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $31.55 on Tuesday, hitting $533.74. The stock had a trading volume of 32,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,084. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $562.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $453.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $224.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $191.25 and a 52-week high of $608.71.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.40.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

