ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €534.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €534.00 ($628.24) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ASML. UBS Group set a €430.00 ($505.88) target price on ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €475.00 ($558.82) target price on ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays set a €525.00 ($617.65) price objective on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €435.00 ($511.76) price objective on ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €540.00 ($635.29) price objective on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €433.92 ($510.49).

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.