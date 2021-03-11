Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Hits New 52-Week High at $150.00

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 146 ($1.91), with a volume of 61618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.25 ($1.90).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 141.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £116.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81.

In related news, insider Jerome Booth acquired 3,515 shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £4,850.70 ($6,337.47).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

