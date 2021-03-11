Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.86.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Juanita T. James sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $119,387.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,477 shares of company stock worth $4,620,238 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $186.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $269.28.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

