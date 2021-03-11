Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Down to $30.71

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.71, but opened at $28.71. Asana shares last traded at $28.71, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on ASAN shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Asana in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Asana from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Asana from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.82.

Get Asana alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.53.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.14 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $170,725.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,550,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,365,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Asana by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 37,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Asana by 2,995.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 523,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

Recommended Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.