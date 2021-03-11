Asana (NYSE:ASAN) PT Raised to $45.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ASAN. JMP Securities increased their target price on Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Shares of ASAN opened at $31.92 on Thursday. Asana has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.57.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $170,725.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at $29,550,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,365,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Asana by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 37,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

