Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the February 11th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AMNF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,694. The firm has a market cap of $89.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.43. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells.

