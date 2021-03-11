Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the February 11th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of AMNF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,694. The firm has a market cap of $89.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.43. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38.
Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile
