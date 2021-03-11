ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stock Position Lowered by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 4.2% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $9,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $442,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARKK stock traded up $10.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,357,420. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.61. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.